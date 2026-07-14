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El Paso International Airport without power

A nighttime view of El Paso International Airport.
EPIA
A nighttime view of El Paso International Airport.
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Published 4:26 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso International Airport said it lost power in parts of its terminal, according to a Facebook post Tuesday.

The airport said travelers should check their airline for the latest flight information before heading to the airport.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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