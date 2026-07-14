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El Paso

Truck crashes into UMC laboratory

KVIA
By
New
Published 3:24 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tuesday, a truck crashed into a University Medical Center laboratory on Alberta Avenue, according to a spokesperson.

According to a UMC El Paso spokesperson, there was no immediate danger to patients, staff or operations.

Employees in the area and those inside the truck were being evaluated out of an abundance of caution.

Additionally, a structural engineer and city inspectors are looking into the damage done to the building. ABC-7 captured video of a hole in the wall where the truck hit.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso
UMC El Paso

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Gabrielle Lopez

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