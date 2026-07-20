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El Paso County to accept bids for Ascencion Roadway Reconstruction Project

Acquired Through MGN Online on 07/03/2025
MGN, Freepik
Acquired Through MGN Online on 07/03/2025
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Published 4:17 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County said it's accepting sealed bids from experienced contractors for the Ascension Roadway Reconstruction Project. Monday, the county said the project will rebuild a busy roadway in Far East El Paso and improve connectivity between Horizon City and Montana Vista.

The county said a Construction Sealed Bid is a competitive method to obtain construction services. Contracts are generally awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder who meets all requirements.

Contractors interested in the bid can submit written questions by Aug. 6 at noon. The county said questions should be sent in writing to the question tab of its e-bidding system or emailed to bidquestions@epcounty.com.

If emailed, the bid number and title must be on the subject line, according to the county.

All questions and responses will be on the website and available to download after the deadline.

The bid opens Aug. 20 at 2 p.m., according to the county.

Responses to bids must be submitted as hard copies to Purchasing Office (800 E.
Overland Ave. Ste. 300) or electronically to the e-bidding website.

Interested contractors can complete the bid package by going through the "Current Bids" tab.

For more information, those interested can explore the bidding portal or contact the county's Purchasing Department at (915) 273-3349.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso
Ascencion Roadway Reconstruction Project
el paso county

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Gabrielle Lopez

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