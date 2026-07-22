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El Paso reveals 100th public art project at Marty Robbins Recreation Center

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Published 5:56 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new mural now decorates the side of the Marty Robbins Recreation Center in East El Paso. Wednesday, the city's Public Art Program revealed the "Guardians of the Southwest" mural.

Lagartos Doodle Works, LLC, created the mural to celebrate the Paso del Norte region's unique landscapes, wildlife and culture, according to the city.

The design features the endangered Mexican gray wolf alongside iconic El Paso landmarks, such as the Franklin Mountains Star and the alligator statue found in San Jacinto Plaza ("Los Lagartos").

Three high school art teachers with a deep connection to the Sun City community created the piece: Ivan Ortega, Miguel Picos and Julian Vidales. Together, they're known as the LagARTos on social media.

Additionally, the mural's reveal marks the Public Art Program's 100th project since establishing in 2006, according to the city.

For nearly 20 years, the program commissioned and preserved artwork around the city. Other projects by the program include artwork on some Brio bus stops.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

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Gabrielle Lopez

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