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Northeast El Paso fire station reveals $1 million renovations

KVIA
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New
Published 2:27 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday, a Northeast El Paso fire station revealed its renovations. It's one of several local fire stations that got improvements thanks to a $1 million project from the 2019 Public Safety Bond Program.

Fire Station No. 23 on Threadgill Avenue showed off upgrades including improvements to its roof, locker room and other amenities.

The Capital Improvement Department led renovations at the fire station.

"This is one of the busiest stations in the city," El Paso Fire Department Chief Jonathan Killings said. "We want to make sure when our firefighters come home back to their station, they have a nice, comfortable space to rehab."

Killings said Fire Station No. 23 had one of the smaller renovation projects.

He said renovating the fire stations ensures facilities and resources are up and running to continue serving those who depend on firefighters.

The renovation project already improved 17 stations across the city, Killings said.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso
el paso fire department
Fire Station No. 23

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Gabrielle Lopez

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