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El Paso

Northeast El Paso town hall set to address questions about Meta data center, utilities

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Published 3:30 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Northeast El Paso has been at the center of the city's biggest developments, including a planned Meta data center and projects involving El Paso Water and El Paso Electric.

Now, City Representative Cynthia Trejo, who represents much of the area, is huddling officials from the city and its utility companies to hold a community town hall Wednesday.

"Whether your questions are about the Meta data center, water service, electric infrastructure, or other related topics, this is your opportunity to hear directly from the experts," Rep. Trejo said in a social media post promoting the town hall.

The meeting will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at 9600 Dyer St. (the Northeast Regional Command Center).

Those expecting to attend include El Paso City Attorney Karla Nieman, EP Water CEO John Balliew and EPE CEO Kelly Tomblin.

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