What’s that smell? Rep. Acevedo addresses strong gas odor by Marathon refinery

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Overnight, District 2 City Representative Josh Acevedo confirmed a strong gas odor came from the Marathon refinery in Central El Paso Tuesday. Rep. Acevedo said the smell is going away.

The refinery told Rep. Acevedo it addressed the problem.

"Trained professionals at Marathon Petroleum’s El Paso refinery are responding to reports of odors in the surrounding area," Marathon Refinery said. "The source of the odor has been identified and teams are working to address the situation. Air monitoring has been deployed in the community as a precaution, and has not detected any readings that indicate health risks."



Rep. Acevedo said air monitoring deployed in the area as a precaution and didn't detect any readings indicating health risks.

One resident said her main concern was her son.

"My major concern obviously was my kid, you know, my son, he's two and a half and then me, you know, I have epilepsy. So the concerns of any like, type of changes for me, I don't want to have a seizure for, you know, because of our air quality. So the concerns of any like, type of changes for me, I don't want to have a seizure for, you know, because of our air quality," Katrina Osborn said.

Community organizer Veronica Carbajal sent out a statement on the smell, asking Marathon Refinery to respond to concerns:

Host a meeting for neighbors to attend and discuss our concerns Create an alert system for neighbors close to the refinery Provide neighbors a number they can call 24/7 and speak with a human being every time neighbors see, hear or smell something out of the ordinary Regular reports of the monitoring data within the fenceline Air quality monitors to be placed in the neighborhood, including those that read the carcinogens released by the refinery Work with the residents on reducing the refinery’s impact on their health and quiet and peaceful enjoyment of their homes

ABC-7 reached out to Marathon Refinery and have not heard back.