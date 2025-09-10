Governor Abbott signs executive order to protect kids from hemp products

AUSTIN, TX (KVIA) -- Today Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order aimed at protecting children from hemp-derived products, following the Legislature’s failure to pass a ban on sales to those under 21.

The order directs three state agencies the Department of State Health Services (DSHS), the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) to immediately increase enforcement and tighten regulations around the sale of hemp products.

“Texas will not wait when it comes to protecting children and families,” said Governor Abbott. “My executive order makes sure that kids are kept safe and parents have peace of mind now.”

The order includes the following actions: Ban sales to minors, stronger testing & labeling, better oversight and study for broader regulation.

While hemp products like Delta-8 remain legal at the federal level, this order signals Texas is taking a firmer stance on underage access. The move balances public safety with adult consumer rights, according to state officials.