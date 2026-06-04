Ken Paxton investigating Celsius, Alani Nu over alleged marketing targeting children

AUSTIN (KVIA) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an investigation into Celsius Holdings, Inc., which owns the company selling the popular energy drink, Alani Nu. Thursday, Paxton alleged Celsius of marketing its drinks to teenagers and children.

Alani Nu drinks are low in calories. Each 12-ounce can has 200 mg of caffeine. Paxton said medical professionals consider that level of caffeine dangerous for children.

He alleged the brand uses colorful packaging to appeal to younger customers. Additionally, he said Alani Nu's packaging usually only lists the caffeine amount and doesn't have information about health risks.

The National Institutes of Health warned that drinking energy drinks at a young age can increase heart rate, cause hart palpitations, high blood pressure, anxiety and dehydration, Paxton said.

"Texas families deserve to know that the products marketed to their children are safe and not filled with dangerous levels of certain ingredients," said Attorney General Paxton.

As an example, Paxton said a 17-year-old died from an enlarged heart allegedly caused by drinking a lot of caffeine. The teen's family is suing Alani Nu's distributor, Paxton said, claiming the product failed to provide warnings about the caffeine content.

His office will investigate whether Celsius and Alani mislead consumers about the drink's safety for children in violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.