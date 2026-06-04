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New World screwworm confirmed in Zavala County south of Uvalde

New World screwworm
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
New World screwworm
By
Published 11:15 AM

AUSTIN (KVIA) -- Wednesday, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed a detection of New World screwworm in Zavala County, which is south of Uvalde and east of Eagle Pass.

There are no other detections in Texas, officials said.

NWS are maggots that feed on living tissue through open wounds. Maggots burrow, or "screw," into flesh with sharp mouth hooks, TPWD said. The parasite can infest cattle and in rare cases, people.

The latest detection of NWS came from a three-week-old calf.

The USDA said the country's food supply is safe. Its Food Safety Inspection Service ensures the county's meat, poultry and egg products are safe, according to TPWD.

TPWD said NWS doesn't infest foods like fruits, vegetables, grains and rice.

Officials have been preparing for a resurgence of NWS for more than two years. Preventative measures include targeted releases of sterile NWS flies to eliminate reproducing populations, TPWD said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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