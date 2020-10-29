El Pasoans invited to volunteer for statewide Covid-19 antibody response survey

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas -- To better understand a person's Covid-19 antibody response, the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston is looking for Texas volunteers to participate in the Texas Cares - Texas Coronavirus Antibody Response survey.

Individuals who have tested positive, negative, or have never been tested for Covid-19 at all are welcome to participate. School-aged children 5-17 years, education professionals, patients at community clinics, and employees at health clinics, public transit, banks and grocery or retail stores are especially encouraged to take part in the study.

The survey will provide information on how many people in Texas have been infected with Covid-19, investigate how long antibodies last in the system, and learn about individual and group protection from the disease.

For more info or to participate in the study, visit texascaresproject.org.