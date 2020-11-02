El Paso job seekers invited to take part in statewide virtual job fair Thursday

Interviews

EL PASO< Texas -- Workforce Solutions Borderplex is proud to host the 10th annual Hiring Red, White & You! statewide hiring event. This year’s event will be virtual and there are a multitude of work from home opportunities for veterans, military spouses, transitioning soldiers and the general public. In October alone, an additional 4,162 unemployment claims were filed in the Borderplex region, signaling an urgent need for work opportunities. All jobseekers are encouraged to participate in Hiring Red, White & You, this Thursday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Launched in 2011 as a joint initiative hosted by the Texas Workforce Solutions, in partnership with office of the Governor, Texas Medical Center and the Texas Veterans Commission, Hiring Red, White & You! connects veterans and their spouses with employers who are seeking veterans’ exceptional skills. The hiring events are at no cost to employers or job seekers. Since 2012 Hiring Red, White & You! has connected more than 98,600 job seekers, including 38,925 veterans and spouses, along with 16,650 employers and over 2,700 same-day hires. In 2019, over 14,450 job seekers and over 2,225 employers attended statewide Hiring Red, White & You job fairs.

Interested job seekers can register by going to www.borderplexjobs.com/events. You're asked to dress to impress in case you get an on-the-spot job interview.

Close to 100 employers from the Borderplex region’s most in-demand companies have confirmed participation, making this the biggest hiring event of the year. Some of the employers committed to the event are listed here: