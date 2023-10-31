Safety tips for trick-or-treaters tonight

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Happy Halloween! As we head out tonight to celebrate the spooky holiday, here are some safety tips to be aware of:

Traffic Safety: Emphasize the importance of using crosswalks and pedestrian signals when crossing streets. Encourage children to make eye contact with drivers before stepping onto the road.

Costumes: Children should wear bright colors and/or carry something reflective like a glow stick or a flashlight.

Home Safety: Ensure your home is well-lit for trick-or-treaters. Remove any obstacles or hazards from your yard and walkway to prevent accidents. If you are trick-or-treating make sure to stay in well lit areas.

Supervision: Younger children should always be accompanied by a responsible adult while trick-or-treating and older kids should go out in group.

Emergency Contacts: Ensure your child knows your phone number and address or carries it with them in case they get lost or separated.

Candy Safety: Encourage kids to wait and eat their candy at home. Make sure the packages are sealed and throw out candy that is not prepackaged.

Allergies: If your child has food allergies, thoroughly check their Halloween candy to ensure it's safe for them to consume.

Pet Safety: Keep pets indoors or in a separate, quiet room during Halloween, commotion and frequent doorbell ringing can be stressful for them. Chocolate and sugar free sweets can be toxic for pets, keep it out of reach in a cabinet so they can’t get them.