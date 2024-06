RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Mayor of the Village of Ruidoso is set to speak at1490 AM KRUI The Mountain at 9 a.m. this morning.

You can listen by clicking on the link: https://www.1490krui.com/

Mayor Lynn Crawford had previously given an update through a video on Friday, June 22.

Crawford said officials were trying to figure out when residents could return home.