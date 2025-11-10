Pedestrian hit, killed in Downtown El Paso

Update (11:30 AM): El Paso Police officials say that the pedestrian hit while walking near Santa Fe and Paisano this morning has died.

The 58-year-old man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was not crossing at a crosswalk when he was hit by a truck traveling north on Santa Fe.

Traffic Investigators say the main contributing factor in the crash was the presence of a pedestrian in the roadway.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Special Traffic Investigations is at the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian.

STI received a call just before 3 a.m. at Downtown El Paso on Santa Fe Street and Paisano Drive. Paisano west-bound is shut down.

No other information is available at this time. ABC-7 is sending a crew to the scene for live updates.