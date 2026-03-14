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El Paso Museum of Archaeology holds annual Poppies fest

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Published 8:53 PM

Saturday morning the El Paso Museum of Archaeology held it's annual Poppies fest.

The event is held so that people can enjoy the natural beauty

of the Franklin Mountains and the Mexican Gold Poppies that splash the mountain side with color.

"It's a festival that celebrates the Chihuahuan Desert that surrounds us and especially Castner Range National Monument in which we are dead square in inside of," said El Paso Museum of Archaeology

director, Sebastian Ribas-Normand.

Artists, vendors and food trucks were also on hand for attendees to enjoy.

The annual Poppoes fest continues Sunday starting at 10 a.m.

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Jerry Najera

Jerry Najera is an ABC-7 reporter/photographer.

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