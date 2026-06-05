Driving Safely in Wet Weather: TxDot El Paso Tips for Rainy Conditions

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-When rain is in the forecast, most of us grab an umbrella or a raincoat. TxDOT El Paso wants to remind you that it's just as important to get your car ready for wet weather and make sure you’re prepared for the drive.

Lauren Macias-Cervantes, the spokesperson for TxDOT El Paso, says, "If severe weather is expected, stay informed." Check reliable weather sources like the ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team, look at live cameras on txdot.gov, and visit drivetexas.org or call 800-452-9292 for the latest road conditions. If possible, think about delaying your trip or staying home.

If you need to travel, check your car’s battery, tires, and windshield wipers. Make sure your gas tank is full in case you run into delays. It’s also a good idea to keep an emergency kit in your car.

Always wear your seatbelt and drive more slowly, allowing extra time for your trip. Leave more space between you and the car ahead, and turn on your headlights to stay safe. Cervantes-Macias said.

Don’t use cruise control. If you hit standing water or slippery spots, cruise control can make it harder to keep control of your car.

If your car starts to hydroplane, gently lift your foot off the gas or brakes. Stay calm and let the car slow down until you regain control.

Rushing water is more powerful than it looks. Just six inches of fast-moving water can make you lose control of your car.

Floodwater can hide dangers you can’t see, such as debris, tree branches, power lines, or damaged roads.

Take a different route if you see still or moving floodwater. Never try to drive through it.

Be especially careful when driving at night, since it’s harder to spot flood hazards in the dark.

Watch for emergency vehicles on the road.

Also, look out for stranded vehicles, especially on multi-lane roads where the outer lanes might be flooded.