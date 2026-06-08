El Paso sees first day of a triple-digit temperature stretch

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso remains under an ABC-7 First Alert for triple-digit temperatures ABC-7's StormTrack Weather Team is tracking throughout this week.

Monday is expected to be the first triple-digit day of the year. Sunday, El Paso nearly reached triple digits at a peak temperature of 99° F.

El Paso and Las Cruces are expected to trend above average today, with El Paso anticipated to reach a high today of 102° F. Las Cruces may not quite break into those higher temps, estimated to reach 99 F for today's peak temperature.

Even with Monday's conditions remaining dry and calm, temps are still expected to climb higher in the coming days.

Heat exhaustion can set in within 30 minutes of direct sun exposure at these temperatures and symptoms can including dizziness, nausea and heavy sweating.

Heat stroke is when the body stops sweating and internal temperature hits 104° F or higher. It becomes a life-threatening emergency requiring immediate medical attention.

The elderly, young children, outdoor workers and people without functioning air conditioning are at the highest risk during this first triple-digit stretch.

Overnight lows in El Paso are only dropping to the mid-70s. That means there's little relief for homes without air conditioning, leaving heat stress to accumulate around the clock.

The city could activate cooling centers if we reach triple digit temps today. Extended activation to keep cooling centers open later and open on Sundays will not be triggered unless there's three consecutive days at or above 103° F.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.