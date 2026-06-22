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El Paso photographer Brian Kanof dies at 77

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today at 9:02 AM
Published 8:55 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Brian Kanof, a photographer who chronicled El Paso life and its athletes for more than five decades, has died, the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame said. He was 77.

Kanof began photographing the city in 1967 and spent years shooting news assignments for the El Paso Times. His portfolio included portraits of entertainers such as Bill Cosby, Willie Nelson and news images documenting the community.

He was inducted into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015. Kanof is also known for taking the iconic photograph of coach Don Haskins that was later used to create a statue that greets visitors at the Don Haskins Center.

“Brian will always be a part of our lives. A patriot, a father, a photographer and a friend to our history,” Ray Adauto, president of the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame, said.

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Jerry Najera

Jerry Najera is an ABC-7 reporter/photographer.

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