Las Cruces Police Department to open applications for paid training academy

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Police Department will start accepting applications Monday for its next training academy. The 22-week paid academy is set to start January 2027, according to LCPD.

Police cadet salaries while in the academy is $24 per hour, LCPD said. Graduates from the academy become officer trainees who then receive $26 per hour. Trainees who finish a one-year probation status become patrol officers, who earn $30.28 per hour.

LCPD officers work four 10-hour shifts, according to a news release.

Applications for the police cadet position open Monday and close Sept. 16, LCPD said. LCPD has a budget for 198 officers and currently has 183.

Before starting the 22-week academy, there's a six-week pre-academy, according to the police department.

The police department is also offering hiring incentives for cadets with a three-year commitment:

$11,000 for each cadet

$15,000 for an associate degree

$20,000 for a bachelor’s degree or four years of honorable military service or retirement from the military

$25,000 for a bachelor’s degree in sociology, psychology, criminal justice or criminology

$30,000 for a master’s degree in sociology, psychology, criminal justice or criminology

LCPD noted these incentives aren't stackable.

Additionally, some recruits who live outside Las Cruces may be eligible for up to $5,000 to help them relocate.

Other benefits for LCPD recruits include annal leave and vacation time. LCPD said first-year officers earn 256 hours of leave each year once they finish their one-year probation.

Leave and paid vacation time breaks down into 80 hours of annual leave, 80 hours of personal leave and 96 hours of sick leave, the police department said.

With the four 10-hour shifts, annual and personal leave total 16 days off each year, plus holidays and regular days off, LCPD said.

LCPD listed these requirements for applying:

Must be a U.S. citizen or have a work authorization from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

Be at least 19 years old when the academy begins

Have a high school diploma

Have no felony convictions

Applications open July 6 at this website.