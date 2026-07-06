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Las Cruces Museum of Art to showcase vibrant Michoacán mask collection

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Published 5:43 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Museum of Art will open a new exhibit exploring the culture of Michoacán, Mexico. Monday, the city said a collection of cultural masks will be on display starting July 17.

Mask making is a vibrant and playful art form across Mexico, the city said. Dancers wear them in performances during religious holidays. Masks often depict devils and holy men, celebrities and others, according to the city.

Some masks depict people who personify sinners and false idols in a satirical vein, the city said.

The "Dancing with Life" exhibit will include 50 historic and contemporary masks and five dance regalia sets.

The exhibit started in Spokane, Washington, and is on a national tour. It will be in Las Cruces from July 17-Oct. 17.

The city said a reception will take place Aug. 7 from 5-7 p.m.

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Cultural masks
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Las Cruces Museum of Art
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Michoacán, Mexico
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Gabrielle Lopez

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