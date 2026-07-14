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Las Cruces woman airlifted to El Paso after crash

Police are continuing to investigate a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning at the intersection of El Paseo Road and Farney Lane.
LCPD
Police are continuing to investigate a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning at the intersection of El Paseo Road and Farney Lane.
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Published 4:21 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- One woman was airlifted from Las Cruces to an El Paso hospital in critical condition after a crash Tuesday, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

Police said they went to the intersection of El Paseo Road and Farney Lane to respond to a crash involving two vehicles.

The woman was trapped inside a Nissan Juke, and firefighters helped her out, according to a news release. She was sent to a Las Cruces hospital then airlifted to El Paso.

Police said she remains hospitalized but is in stable condition.

Investigators said a 20-year-old woman driving a Honda Accord hit the woman in the Nissan, according to police. She Honda's driver also went to a nearby hospital with "relatively minor injuries."

Additionally, one of the drivers may have ran a red light, according to police. The woman driving the Nissan also didn't wear her seatbelt at the time of the crash, which may have contributed to her injuries.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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