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Train, semi-trailer crash in Tornillo

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 11:33 AM
Published 10:38 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A train and a semi-trailer crashed in Tornillo Tuesday morning, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

EPCSO said it happened at 9:03 a.m. at O T Smith Road and Alameda Avenue.

No injuries were reported, the sheriff's office said.

ABC-7 is sending a crew to the scene to learn more.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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