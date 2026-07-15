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I-10 West at Travel Information Center partially closed due to crash

TxDOT
By
Updated
today at 11:01 AM
Published 11:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The right lane on I-10 West at Travel Information Center closed after a crash, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Wednesday.

According to TxDOT's map, the crash was confirmed at 10:08 a.m.

According to the El Paso Police Department, the area should be cleared within an hour. There's currently backup to Vinton.

(Courtesy: TxDOT)
(Courtesy: TxDOT)
Article Topic Follows: Local News

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Gabrielle Lopez

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