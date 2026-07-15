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Train hits, kills woman in Las Cruces

LCPD
By
Published 9:56 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- A 35-year-old woman died Tuesday after a train hit her in Las Cruces, according to police.

It happened at about 11:45 p.m. at the railroad tracks near Brown Road, Las Cruces Police said. The tracks are near S Main Street.

Police said a BNSF train hit the woman while she walked along the tracks. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The train reportedly came to a stop and temporarily blocked several intersections while police investigated, police said.

The woman's name won't be released until her family is notified, police said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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