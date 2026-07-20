NTSB cites ‘loss of control’ in deadly plane crash that killed Las Cruces pilot

CHAMBERINO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a final investigation report about a deadly plane that killed a Las Cruces man two years ago. It happened during a training session at the Dona Ana County International Jetport.

June 2024, a plane crashed on the mesa west of Chamberino, New Mexico, killing 28-year-old Alberto Lozano of Las Cruces, as ABC-7 previously reported. He crashed during his first solo flight in the plane's type, according to the NTSB report.

Chamberino is about 18 miles north of the jetport.

The report, published July 2, listed the probable cause as an aerodynamic stall and loss of control, but could not determine the reasons based on the available information.

Lozano flew the plane to gain experience in a turbine-powered agricultural plane, according to the report. The chief pilot told him to fly "a couple thousand feet," practice turns, climbs, descents and return to the airport.

During the flight, the chief pilot and Lozano had difficulty communicating by radio, according to the report. The chief pilot texted Lozano asking if he could hear him, and Lozano said he could barely hear the radio.

The chief pilot told Lozano he may have to communicate by texting, according to the report.

Lozano texted the chief pilot, "It shakes a little bit, I don't know if its norma.

The chief pilot said it was "just a lot of horsepower on the front of the plane."

Shortly after, the chief pilot saw smoke near the area where Lozano flew, according to the report.

A witness, a former pilot, said he saw the plane flying about 600 feet above ground and the engine sounded normal, the report said.

Another witness said he saw the plane "rocked its wings left to right several times," according to the report.

The report further said a mechanic who performed the most recent maintenance on the plane said she made a list of maintenance items that were performed, but she didn't finish the annual inspection. She also said she didn't have the official manufacturer maintenance manual to reference while performing maintenance, NTSB said.

The crash happened during the plane's first flight since maintenance, the report said. The mechanic reportedly didn't sign off the maintenance, according to the chief pilot.

When asked why he decided to fly the plane when the annual inspection wasn't complete, the chief pilot said the plane had been "looked over" with no issues identified, the report said. He said it was his decision and the plane flew to the departure airport on a special fight permit.

According to an autopsy report by the New Mexico State Office of the Medical Investigator, the cause of Lozano's death included thermal injuries, inhalation of products of combustion and blunt trauma.