Pilot dies after agriculture plane crashes west of Chamberino, New Mexico

Update: The pilot is dead. He or she was believed to be the plane's sole occupant. The crash was reported about 2 PM.

CHAMBERINO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A plane crashed on the mesa west of Chamberino, New Mexico this afternoon.

The single-seat agriculture plane was on a training flight, taking off from the Dona Ana County International Jetport.

Dona Ana County Airport Manager William Provance reports that there was a fire. He does not know the condition of the pilot at this time.

The mesa where the crash happened is 10 to 15 miles north of the airport. ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene of the crash now. We will update this story when we learn more.