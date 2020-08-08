U.S. Army’s Beaumont replacement hospital in El Paso is delayed again

Military

EL PASO, Texas -- The new William Beaumont Army Medical Center replacement hospital is being delayed again, according to the U.S. Army.

Officials with Beaumont, the Army Corps of Engineers and the Health Facility Planning Agency made the announcement Saturday.

The Army says a protest has been filed over a contact with the U.S. Government Accountability Office, and no work on the impacted system will be allowed for a period of up to 100 days while the protest is being resolved.

The contract in the protest involves the shelving and storage of medical, surgical and pharmaceutical supplies.

The hospital, being built at Loop 375 and Spur 601 at East Fort Bliss, is now slated to open on March 28, 2021.

The new Beaumont replacement hospital has been plagued by delays and cost overruns over the years.

“Due to a contractual protest, our move into the new hospital has been delayed,” said Col. Michael S. Oshiki, commander of William Beaumont. “While any delay is one too many, our staff continues to work with the entire project team, and to train and prepare for the move until the official protest process is complete. WBAMC will continue to provide world-class care at the current facility until moving to the new hospital.”

The current hospital is located at 5005 N. Piedras.