Fort Bliss commander imposes curfew to fight virus, bans soldiers from eating inside restaurants
EL PASO, Texas --- To fight the record-setting surge of coronavirus in the Borderland, Fort Bliss has instituted a curfew to match the one implemented in El Paso County.
The Fort Bliss curfew runs from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, just like the one imposed by El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego on Sunday. The Fort Bliss curfew does not prohibit travel, duties or preforming activities that are essential.
The new health order issued by Fort Bliss and 1st Armored Division commanding general Maj. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe also requires all service members, their families, Department of the Army civilian employees and contractors to obey all local health orders.
Other restrictions imposed by Bernabe include:
- Service members are prohibited from dining in at restaurants, whether on or off post.
- Fort Bliss community members are prohibited from door-to-door trick-or-treating or attending trunk-or-treat events both on or off post.
- Service members are strongly urged to use pickup or delivery services when shopping. They are also being urged to minimize the number of people in a household from going shopping at the same time.
