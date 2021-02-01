El Paso VA director looks back on impact of agency as it hits 75th anniversary

Military

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso VA Health Care System is looking back on the work done over the decades to help promote veterans’ health.

It is all part of the national celebration recognizing 75 years of the Veterans Health Administration.

Michael Amaral, a retired Army colonel and the director of the local VA, sat down with ABC-7 for a far-reaching interview.

Amaral noted that the majority of doctors across the country have gotten at least some of their training by working with the VA.

Since 2017, more than 300 medical students or residents have trained in the El Paso VA’s facilities, he said.

With the pandemic, the local VA has adjusted by placing a greater emphasis on providing tele-medicine --- using technology instead of in-person appointments when applicable.

Amaral said the goal is to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment to all veterans.

He also stressed that the VA is there to help veterans with mental health challenges like post-traumatic stress.