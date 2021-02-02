El Paso ‘All Airborne’ 82nd Chapter cited for ‘dusty’ parking lot nuisance by city; must pay $55,000 to pave

Military

EL PASO, Texas -- The Benavidez-Patterson "All Airborne" Chapter of the of the 82nd Airborne Division Association has been issued a citation by the City of El Paso that could prove quite costly for the group.

The local chapter, located at 2608 Fort Boulevard, has their members park in a dirt lot next to its building.

The city citation contends that dust is kicked up from vehicles parking in the dirt lot and is a nuisance.

In order to fix the problem, the lot must be paved by the group.

However, the paving price of $55,000 is huge cost for a non-profit organization with a small budget.

The chapter has started a GoFundMe page in the hopes that its members won't have to hang up their jump boots.

The chapter, which has about 300 Borderland members according to its website, is part of a national group made up of those who served in Airborne units from World War II to the most recent conflicts in the Middle East.