82nd Airborne Chapter cancels anniversary event in wake of flooding

EL PASO, Texas -- After Thursday night's rains cancelled the special National Airborne anniversary event, the 82nd Airborne Chapter was left to clean up the aftermath.

"We developed all this massive amount of dirt, rock and debris," said John Ceballos, chapter chairman of the 82nd Airborne Division Association.

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar and other El Paso officials who were going to attend the event were told of the cancellation after heavy rains fell across the city.

Members of the 82nd Airborne Chapter stepped in to help clean up some of the accumulated debris on the streets after being told city workers have been on high demand in other parts of the city after the strong floods.

Ceballos wishes to honor each member of the 82nd Airborne Division, including those who are deployed.

Monday marks the anniversary of the first official parachute jump on Aug. 16, 1940 that was performed by 48 volunteers of the parachute test platoon.