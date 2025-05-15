Soldier accused of using AI to generate child sex abuse material

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A federal grand jury just indicted U.S. Army soldier Seth Herrera, 35, on attempted sexual exploitation of a child and receipt of files depicting child sexual abuse charges.

Court documents state that Herrera allegedly had been finding, receiving, and downloading child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) since 2021. He is also accused of using AI to generate CSAM and of taking images and videos of children undressing in his house.

Herrera, who previously lived in El Paso, is charged in Alaska, as he was stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, according to federal prosecutors.