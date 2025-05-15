Skip to Content
Military

Soldier accused of using AI to generate child sex abuse material

By
Updated
today at 11:08 AM
Published 10:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A federal grand jury just indicted U.S. Army soldier Seth Herrera, 35, on attempted sexual exploitation of a child and receipt of files depicting child sexual abuse charges.

Court documents state that Herrera allegedly had been finding, receiving, and downloading child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) since 2021. He is also accused of using AI to generate CSAM and of taking images and videos of children undressing in his house.

Herrera, who previously lived in El Paso, is charged in Alaska, as he was stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, according to federal prosecutors.

Article Topic Follows: Military

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content