EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Borderland veterans center says it cares for more than 150 local vets.

Today, the Ambrosio Guillen Texas State Veterans Home celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham attended the event. She told ABC-7 the center provides care for those dealing with PTSD.

The home also has a memory unit to help those with Alzheimer's and Dementia.