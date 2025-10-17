Skip to Content
El Paso’s VA Benefits office closed due to government shutdown

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Offices at VA ECHCS are closed until further notice, due to the ongoing government shutdown.

The services being impacted by the shutdown include, but are not limited to:

  • Compensation Service
  • Pension and Fiduciary Service
  • Insurance Service
  • Education Service
  • Loan Guaranty Service
  • Outreach, Transition and Economic Development
  • Veteran Readiness & Employment (VR&E) Service
  • Office of Administrative Review

If the shutdown continues, VA officials say they will continue to review and update the service that are being made available.

