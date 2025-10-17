El Paso’s VA Benefits office closed due to government shutdown

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Offices at VA ECHCS are closed until further notice, due to the ongoing government shutdown.

The services being impacted by the shutdown include, but are not limited to:

Compensation Service

Pension and Fiduciary Service

Insurance Service

Education Service

Loan Guaranty Service

Outreach, Transition and Economic Development

Veteran Readiness & Employment (VR&E) Service

Office of Administrative Review

If the shutdown continues, VA officials say they will continue to review and update the service that are being made available.