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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers visit highlights stormwater infrastructure investment in El Paso

KVIA
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today at 1:48 PM
Published 2:02 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today El Paso Water held an event to celebrate the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' investment in two key environmental infrastructure projects.

The day began with a groundbreaking at 9:00 A.M. at the Clardy Fox Pump Station, south of the Cesar Chavez Border Highway.

The project intends to increase stormwater capacity by collecting runoff from upstream streets.

These upgrades also intend to help prevent the discharge channel from being overwhelmed during heavy rain.

A signing ceremony this morning helped finalize the agreement between EPWater and the USACE for the first phase of the El Paso Flood Warning System.

The goal for the system, eventually, is to provide flood forecasting and warnings for El Paso and parts of the county.

Speakers at today's event included EPWater President and CEO John Balliew, Lt. Col. Matthew Miller of the USACE Albuquerque District, and U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

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