Skip to Content
Military

Fort Bliss launches transit service for soldiers, military ID holders

By
Published 6:51 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Monday, El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson and Fort Bliss officials signed an agreement to add transit services on the military base.

The Intergovernmental Service Agreement for the Sun Metro Rising partnership established Torch Transit by Sun Metro, Fort Bliss said. The service will give rides to military ID card holders on the base for free.

The service will operate using small vans to support small community travel at Fort Bliss. Each of the vans will carry 12 passengers. Passengers will be allowed to bring groceries and shopping bags to the vehicles to take back to their home.

The service is open to soldiers, their families, and any military ID card holder.

"Some of our soldiers, that some of them live 12 miles from our commissary, can now get there for free, rather than spending money on Uber or trying to bum a ride from their friends" said Fort Bliss Garrison Commander Michael V. Soyka.

Vehicles are also ADA equipped, Fort Bliss officials say they are ready to take on the entire community.

Article Topic Follows: Military
Fort Bliss
Torch Transit

Jump to comments ↓

Sayra Sanchez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.