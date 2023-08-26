Skip to Content
New Mexico

Multiple people hospitalized following six-vehicle crash in Las Cruces

today at 3:44 PM
Published 3:51 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- An official with the Las Cruces Police Department confirms to ABC-7 multiple people were taken to the hospital following a six-vehicle car crash.

The incident happened on E. Lohman Ave. and Walton Blvd. just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

An official said several people were taken to the hospital with severe injuries. However, officials were not able to confirm the exact number of people injured.

We are still working to learn what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Rosemary Montañez

ABC-7 reporter and weekend anchor

