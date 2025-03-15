2 children injured after winds pick up bounce house in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Two children were injured, one seriously, after high winds picked up a bounce house into the air in Las Cruces.

This is according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

It happened this afternoon at the 4500 block of Red Mountain Circle.

That's on the east mesa at the intersection of Rinconada and Parkhill.

Police say a 3-year-old and a 10-year-old were injured in the incident.

Both children were taken to a local hospital, but one of the children was then taken to UMC in El Paso with serious injuries by ambulance.

According to police, an airlift was requested for the child, but the winds were too high for the helicopter to operate.

Police also say there's no criminal investigation into this incident.

This is still a developing story.

We'll be sure to keep you updated both on-air and online at KVIA.com as soon as we learn more.