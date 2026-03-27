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New Mexico

Ruidoso’s Flying J Ranch announces it’s up for sale

Flying J Chuckwagon
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Published 11:49 AM

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) - The owners of Flying J Ranch announced that the popular western-themed attraction site is for sale.

In a post on Facebook, the owners said, "After 44 full and wonderful years, we are hanging our hats. Thank you to everyone who has ever joined us out at the ranch for summer and Christmas events. Your support over these many years has been so appreciated. The Flying J Ranch is currently for sale and we look forward to seeing what’s next for this special place. Hopefully it involves beans, Cowboy coffee, and fun! Happy Trails."

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

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Jesus A. Rodriguez

KVIA ABC-7 Assistant News Director

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