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New Mexico

Doña Ana County launches website for proposed project feedback

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Published 6:31 PM

(KVIA) -- Monday, Doña Ana County announced a new online Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan (ICIP) website where residents can review proposed infrastructure projects and give feedback on through a questionnaire.

The project page provides information about the County's proposed 2028–2032 ICIP projects. The page serves as a tool to assist in local governments funding for capital projects and help prioritize which projects are needed most for the local community, the county said.

Many of the projects in the ICIP involve transportation, public safety, park, community facilities, utilities, and other public infrastructure improvements.

County Manager Scott Andrews said, "Public input is an important part of planning for the future of Doña Ana County, we encourage residents to review the proposed projects and complete the questionnaire so we can better understand the needs and priorities of the communities we serve."

The public comment period will close at 11:59 p.m. June 17.

The ICIP project page and public feedback questionnaire can be accessed here.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

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Mia Okubo

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