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New Mexico

Fire damages Las Cruces home on Big Springs Street

LCFD
By
Published 10:17 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- A fire damaged a Las Cruces home Saturday morning, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department.

According to LCFD, just before 4:30 a.m., firefighters went to a home on the 4700 block of Big Springs Street. The neighborhood is off Roadrunner Parkway.

Crews saw the fire burning in the garage and brought it under control within 16 minutes, the fire department said.

People in the home evacuated thanks to smoke alarms alerting them, LCFD said.

LCFD said nobody was injured and the cause is under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico
big springs street
house fire
las cruces

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Gabrielle Lopez

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