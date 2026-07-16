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New Mexico

Rep. Vasquez meets with NTSB officials to discuss deadly medical plane crash

NTSB
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Published 3:51 PM

(KVIA) -- U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez said he met with National Transportation Safety Board officials Tuesday to find answers for the deadly medical plane crash that happened near Ruidoso in May. Rep. Vasquez said the discussion came after reports said military testing may have played a role in the crash.

The NTSB conducts investigations into transportation safety incidents, including plane crashes.

On May 14, a medical transport plane crashed in the Capitan Mountains area, killing all four passengers on board. The crash also sparked the Seven Cabins wildfire that has since burned more than 31,000 acres, Rep. Vasquez said.

The passengers -- two Generation Jets pilots and two Trans Aero MedEvac flight nurses -- planned to pick up a patient in Ruidoso. An NTSB report said the flight took off at 11:52 p.m. and crashed at 12:15 a.m.

(Courtesy: NTSB)

In June, the NTSB released a preliminary report that said the aircraft's pilot had navigational issues while jamming technology testing was underway by the Department of War.

“No pilot or their passengers should fly in uncertain conditions with multiple challenging circumstances that are preventable, but outside of their control. My prayers are with the families of those who passed and I promise them to get answers and prevent future tragedies," Rep. Vasquez said in a statement.

On May 18, Trans Aero MedEvac identified the four victims of the crash:

  • Keelan Clark, Generation Jets Pilot
  • Ali Kawsara, Generation Jets Pilot
  • Sarah Clark, Trans Aero MedEvac Flight Nurse
  • Jamie Novick, Trans Aero MedEvac Flight Nurse

Rep. Vasquez will run against the Republican nominee for U.S. House District 2, Greg Cunningham, in November.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico
capitan mountains
medevac
plane crash
Seven Cabins Fire

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