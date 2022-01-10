Skip to Content
AP New Mexico
By
Published 7:52 AM

Hobbs woman accused of abandoning newborn in dumpster

KVIA

An 18-year-old Hobbs woman is facing charges after police say she abandoned her newborn baby in a dumpster. A Hobbs Police spokesman says Alexis Avila is expected to be arraigned Monday. Authorities say someone found the baby in a dumpster Friday and called police. The baby is currently in stable condition at a hospital in Lubbock, Texas. Police say investigators used surveillance video to identify a car suspected of being involved. That led them to Avila, who admitted to leaving her baby in a dumpster. She was booked on suspicion of attempt to commit murder and child abuse. It was not immediately known if she had an attorney.

AP New Mexico

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content