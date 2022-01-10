Hobbs woman accused of abandoning newborn in dumpster

An 18-year-old Hobbs woman is facing charges after police say she abandoned her newborn baby in a dumpster. A Hobbs Police spokesman says Alexis Avila is expected to be arraigned Monday. Authorities say someone found the baby in a dumpster Friday and called police. The baby is currently in stable condition at a hospital in Lubbock, Texas. Police say investigators used surveillance video to identify a car suspected of being involved. That led them to Avila, who admitted to leaving her baby in a dumpster. She was booked on suspicion of attempt to commit murder and child abuse. It was not immediately known if she had an attorney.