Sen. Luján suffers stroke, expected to make ‘full recovery’

By FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico is expected to make a full recovery after suffering a stroke and being hospitalized last week, when he began to experience dizziness and fatigue. The 49-year-old Democrat checked himself into a hospital in Santa Fe on Thursday. His chief of staff says the senator was then transferred to a hospital in Albuquerque for further evaluation. He then underwent decompressive surgery to ease the swelling he was experiencing. Luján remains in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, his office says.