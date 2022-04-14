2 dead, more than 200 homes charred in New Mexico wildfire

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and PAUL DAVENPORT

Associated Press

Firefighters battling a deadly wildfire in southern New Mexico took advantage of a brief break in the weather but gusty winds are expected to return Friday. The blaze claimed two lives and charred more than 200 residences. The fire has forced the evacuation of about 5,000 people in the mountain community of Ruidoso. That’s where the remains of a couple were found near a burned home as they tried to flee. Area schools have been closed into next week and about 5,000 residences have been left without power since the wind-driven blaze broke out Tuesday.