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Mundial 2026: ¿qué partidos se juegan hoy, 20 de junio? Horarios y enfrentamientos

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Published 5:00 AM

Por Federico Leiva, CNN en Español

El Mundial 2026 tiene reservado para este sábado un par de partidos que podrían empezar a desenredar el Grupo F, donde Japón, Suecia y Países Bajos lucen muy parejos de cara a la clasificación final. Además, vuelve a jugar Ecuador, con la necesidad imperiosa de convertirle muchos goles a Curazao.

🏟️ Estadio Houston

🏠 Houston, Texas, Estados Unidos

  • 1 p.m. de Miami.
  • 10 a.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 11 a.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 12 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 2 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 7 p.m. de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Toronto

🏠 Toronto, Ontario, Canadá

  • 4 p.m. de Miami.
  • 1 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 2 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 3 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 5 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 10 p.m. de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Kansas City

🏠 Kansas City, Missouri, Estados Unidos

  • 8 p.m. de Miami.
  • 5 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 7 p.m. de Quito.
  • 6 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 7 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 9 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 2 a.m. (ya domingo) de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Monterrey

🏠 Guadalupe, Nuevo León, México

  • 12 a.m. (ya domingo) de Miami.
  • 9 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 10 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 11 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 1 a.m. (ya domingo) de Buenos Aires.
  • 6 a.m. (ya domingo) de Madrid.

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