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Mundial 2026: ¿qué partidos se juegan hoy, 24 de junio? Horarios y enfrentamientos

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Published 5:00 AM

Por Federico Leiva, CNN en Español

Ajústense los cinturones, porque desde este miércoles comienza una de las etapas más emotivas del Mundial 2026, con la definición de los grupos en partidos en simultáneo. Solo siete selecciones se han asegurado el pasaje a 16avos de final, por lo que hay mucho por definir.

🏟️ Estadio BC Place Vancouver

🏠 Vancouver, Columbia británica, Canadá

  • 3 p.m. de Miami.
  • 12 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 1 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 2 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 4 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 9 p.m. de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Seattle

🏠 Seattle, Washington, Estados Unidos

  • 3 p.m. de Miami.
  • 12 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 1 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 2 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 4 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 9 p.m. de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Miami

🏠 Miami Gardens, Florida, Estados Unidos

  • 6 p.m. de Miami.
  • 3 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 4 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 5 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 7 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 12 a.m. (ya jueves) de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Atlanta

🏠 Atlanta, Georgia, Estados Unidos

  • 6 p.m. de Miami.
  • 3 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 4 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 5 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 7 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 12 a.m. (ya jueves) de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Ciudad de México

🏠 Tlalpan, Ciudad de México, México

  • 9 p.m. de Miami.
  • 6 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 7 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 8 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 10 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 3 a.m. (ya jueves) de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Monterrey

🏠 Guadalupe, Nuevo León, México

  • 9 p.m. de Miami.
  • 6 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 7 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 8 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 10 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 3 a.m. (ya jueves) de Madrid.

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