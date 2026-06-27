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Cronograma de los 16avos de final del Mundial 2026: fechas, horarios y enfrentamientos

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Published 10:29 PM

Por Federico Leiva, CNN en Español

Este domingo comienza una seguidilla imperdible de seis días a puro fútbol, con los enfrentamientos de 16avos de final del Mundial 2026. Después de un domingo con un solo partido, llegarán cinco jornadas de triple menú.

  • 3 p.m. de Miami.
  • 12 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 1 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 2 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 4 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 9 p.m. de Madrid.
  • 1 p.m. de Miami.
  • 10 a.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 11 a.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 12 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 2 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 7 p.m. de Madrid.
  • 4:30 p.m. de Miami.
  • 1:30 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 2:30 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 3:30 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 5:30 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 10:30 p.m. de Madrid.
  • 9 p.m. de Miami.
  • 6 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 7 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 8 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 10 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 3 a.m. (ya martes) de Madrid.
  • 1 p.m. de Miami.
  • 10 a.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 11 a.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 12 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 2 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 7 p.m. de Madrid.
  • 5 p.m. de Miami.
  • 2 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 3 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 4 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 6 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 11 p.m. de Madrid.
  • 9 p.m. de Miami.
  • 6 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 7 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 8 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 10 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 3 a.m. (ya miércoles) de Madrid.
  • 12 p.m. de Miami.
  • 9 a.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 10 a.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 11 a.m. de Bogotá.
  • 1 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 6 p.m. de Madrid.
  • 4 p.m. de Miami.
  • 1 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 2 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 3 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 5 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 10 p.m. de Madrid.
  • 8 p.m. de Miami.
  • 5 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 6 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 7 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 9 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 2 a.m. (ya jueves) de Madrid.
  • 3 p.m. de Miami.
  • 12 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 1 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 2 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 4 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 9 p.m. de Madrid.
  • 7 p.m. de Miami.
  • 4 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 5 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 6 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 8 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 1 a.m. (ya viernes) de Madrid.
  • 11 p.m. de Miami.
  • 8 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 9 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 10 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 12 a.m. (ya viernes) de Buenos Aires.
  • 5 a.m. (ya viernes) de Madrid.
  • 2 p.m. de Miami.
  • 11 a.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 12 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 1 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 3 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 8 p.m. de Madrid.
  • 6 p.m. de Miami.
  • 3 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 4 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 5 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 7 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 12 a.m. (ya sábado) de Madrid.
  • 9:30 p.m. de Miami.
  • 6:30 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 7:30 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 8:30 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 10:30 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 3:30 a.m. (ya sábado) de Madrid.

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