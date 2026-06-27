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Mundial 2026: ¿qué partidos se juegan hoy, 27 de junio? Horarios y enfrentamientos

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Published 5:00 AM

Por Federico Leiva, CNN en Español

Este sábado se cierra la fase de grupos del Mundial 2026 con otros seis partidos que dejarán completamente listas las llaves de 16avos de final, que comienzan este mismo domingo. El plato principal será el Colombia vs. Portugal, un duelo directo por el liderato del Grupo K y un frente a frente entre Cristiano Ronaldo y Luis Díaz.

🏟️ Estadio Nueva York Nueva Jersey

🏠 East Rutherford, Nueva Jersey, Estados Unidos

  • 5 p.m. de Miami.
  • 2 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 3 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 4 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 6 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 11 p.m. de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Filadelfia

🏠 Filadelfia, Pensilvania, Estados Unidos

  • 5 p.m. de Miami.
  • 2 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 3 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 4 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 6 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 11 p.m. de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Miami

🏠 Miami Gardens, Florida, Estados Unidos

  • 7:30 p.m. de Miami.
  • 4:30 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 5:30 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 6:30 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 8:30 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 1:30 a.m. (ya domingo) de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Atlanta

🏠 Atlanta, Georgia, Estados Unidos

  • 7:30 p.m. de Miami.
  • 4:30 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 5:30 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 6:30 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 8:30 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 1:30 a.m. (ya domingo) de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Kansas City

🏠 Kansas City, Missouri, Estados Unidos

  • 10 p.m. de Miami.
  • 7 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 8 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 9 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 11 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 4 a.m. (ya domingo) de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Dallas

🏠 Arlington, Texas, Estados Unidos

  • 10 p.m. de Miami.
  • 7 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 8 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 9 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 11 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 4 a.m. (ya domingo) de Madrid.

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